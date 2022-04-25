Airbus C295 as a maritime patrol aircraft. Handout photo

MANILA – Airbus on Monday said it is set to deliver 2 more units of its C295 aircraft to the Philippine Air Force in the coming months to complement the military’s existing fleet of 5 such planes.

Besides their role as airlifters for delivering cargo and personnel, Airbus said the C295 can also “augment the Philippines’ maritime security readiness” as maritime patrol aircraft or MPA.

“It is also designed for demanding MPA missions. With a proven track record in similar operations, the C295 MPA offers the lowest risks, yet the best acquisition, operating and life-cycle costs in its category,” said Johan Pelissier, Head of Asia Pacific, Airbus Defence and Space.

During an online press briefing on Monday, Pelissier said the C295 MPA is equipped with Airbus’ state-of-the-art mission system – Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS) and comprehensive sensor suites. These features make it the only military MPA platform in-service today that is highly robust and tactically ready at any time, he added.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the Asian Defence & Security exhibition in Manila, Pelissier said that the Philippines is an important market for Airbus.

Beside the C295, Pelissier also promoted Airbus’ A400M, a larger transport aircraft which he said is used for search and rescue, medevac, humanitarian and strategic transportation missions.

“Two A400M aircraft recently transported a fleet of helicopters to the Philippine Air Force all the way from Turkey, underscoring its heavy lifting capability as a front-line airlifter,” said Pelissier.

He said Airbus is well positioned to meet the Philippines’ defense and maritime security needs.

“With growing needs in the region, including the Philippines, for fleet modernization and renewal of legacy assets, we believe Airbus is well placed to offer an A400M-C295 strong mixed fleet solution to support both strategic and tactical requirements,” Pelissier added.

The Philippines has been upgrading its military assets a territorial dispute with China over the Asian giant’s expansive claims in the South China Sea.

Manila's military was one of the most poorly equipped in Asia when former President Benigno Aquino III began a modest modernization program in 2012.

