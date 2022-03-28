A water cannon salute welcomed the Philippine Air Force's new C-295 aircraft upon its arrival in Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on March 28, 2022. Philippine Air Force handout photo

MANILA — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Monday received one of three new C-295 medium lift airplanes.

In a statement, the PAF said that the new plane arrived at the Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga Monday afternoon.

The new military plane was welcomed through a traditional water blessing.

PAF said it had acquired three new C-295 aircraft under the Medium Lift Aircraft Acquisition Project.

The said planes were bought from the Airbus Defense and Space company in Spain.

“The 220th Airlift Wing of the Air Mobility Command will operate these aircraft which will be utilized to transport troops and equipment to various parts of the country,” PAF said.

VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES: