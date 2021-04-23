Philippine Airlines eyes making digital travel pass a 'fixture' for all future flights

Philippine Airlines' head office in Pasay City on February 3, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine Airlines is considering the use of a digital travel pass in all its future flights to make air travel more safe and convenient, its spokesperson said Friday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has created a digital travel pass to set a global standardized solution for authentication of travel requirements in different countries.

"For the past several weeks, the Philippine Airlines is working with IATA in the hope of ensuring that the IATA travel pass will become a fixture in Philippine Airlines flights," PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told Teleradyo.

Passengers will have to register, log in and input flight details to see the needed requirements in their destinations using the app which will serve as the travel pass, Villaluna said.

Ideally, the app should be able to tell passengers if RT-PCR test, antigen test or other documents are required and direct them to testing centers, she said.

Passengers can upload the test results on the app. It will then inform users whether or not they have completed the requirements, she said.

"This will enable the passengers to know without even leaving his or her home...This will promote convenience in travel, it will also promote contactless flights," Villaluna said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier said the country is eyeing the use of IATA's digital passport to safely reopen tourist destinations once flights have returned to normal.

At least 290 of the world's airlines are members of IATA, including Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific.