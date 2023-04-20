Globe, Smart reiterate call for SIM registration deadline extension

MANILA — Globe Telecom and Smart Communications on Thursday reiterated their call to extend the April 26 SIM registration deadline to allow citizens ample time to complete the requirements.

In a statement, Smart said the Department of Communications and Information Technology should consider the processing time in other countries which takes 1 to 2 years.

In the Philippines, over 160 million mobile subscribers were only given 121 days to register, it said.

"The extension will also help our subscribers secure valid IDs or proofs needed to register their SIM. We don't want to alienate or leave behind the remaining 45 percent who have not yet registered," said Cathy Yang, PLDT and Smart FVP and Group Head for Corporate Communications.

Globe Telecom, meanwhile, said the government must also allow alternative forms of identification to ease the registration for those without valid IDs. The lack of valid ID is among the causes of the low turnout, telcos have said.

While waiting for the regulator's decision, Globe also urged its customers to register before April 26.

"We encourage all our subscribers to register their SIMs as soon as possible to maintain uninterrupted access to mobile and broadband services. Pending response to our appeal for the government to extend the deadline, we call on all Globe SIM users to comply with the law," said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

The DICT on Wednesday said there is no SIM registration deadline extension at this point.

