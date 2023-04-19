DICT says no extension of SIM registration 'at this point'

Photo illustration of a SIM card provided by mobile network companies in the Philippines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology said that as of Wednesday, there is no extension of the April 26 SIM registration deadline.

In a statement, the DICT said it has received the requests of telcos to extend the SIM registration period as provided in the SIM Registration Act.

"However, at this point, there is no extension of SIM registration," the DICT said.

But the agency reiterated its call to registration since the measure is seen to help eradicate SMS-linked related scams.

"We encourage everyone to register to promote the necessary tools to crack down on perpetrators who use SIMs for their crimes," it said.

𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐈𝐌 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: pic.twitter.com/mHGDQpaGri — Department of ICT PH (@DICTgovph) April 19, 2023

Failure to register will result in the deactivation of SIMs, which will also prevent them from receiving and sending calls and text messages and accessing crucial mobile applications such as digital wallets, the agency added.

DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications have urged regulators to extend the deadline. The telcos attributed the low turnout to the lack of valid IDs as well as digital literacy.

