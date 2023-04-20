DTI chief backs extension of SIM registration deadline

Sales representatives of telecommunications company assist clients in registering their prepaid SIM at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on December 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Economic managers note importance of SIMs in digital economy

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday supported calls to extend SIM registration, noting its importance in digital transactions.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said SIM registration will help in the country's shift to digital payments. The registration will only run until April 26.

"Digital payments are what we need to happen to further promote and develop our MSMEs because that's how they can facilitate accessing the market and being able to sell online," Pascual told Palace reporters.

It is a "major concern" if the deadline is imposed and not all SIMs have registered, he said.

"If we really need registration, we need to be able to accommodate such a deadline. Personally, I will go for it, but I do not know the official position of the concerned department," said Pascual when asked if he was amenable to suggestions the registration must be extended.

"The campaign has to be done and make sure that registration happens. It's like voter's registration," he added.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology earlier said they have the prerogative to extend the extension for another 120 days, based on the laws implementing rules and regulations.

For his part, National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said SIM registration will fast-track the country's digital economy.

This includes the government's public sector engagement, Balisacan said.

"[SIM registration will] ensure the benefits that we are providing and these benefits are targeted for the vulnerable and the poor," he said.

Globe Telecom and Smart Communications reiterated their call to extend the April 26 SIM registration deadline to give subscribers ample time to complete the requirements.

The public can register their SIMs here:

SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

People who have complaints and concerns related to SIM Registration may call the DICT hotline 1326.

The ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,’ which requires users to register their mobile numbers, took effect last December 27.