Yellen won't participate in all G20 sessions if Russia present: official

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a session of the G20 summit of world leaders, via teleconference in Moscow, Russia, 31 October 2021. Evgeniy Paulin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via EPA-EFE/File

WASHINGTON - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will not take part in some of this week's meetings with her global counterparts if Russian officials are included, a senior US Treasury official said.

Russian finance officials are expected to participate remotely in the Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday, but Yellen will opt out of some of those sessions, the official told reporters.

Other officials from the world's leading economies may boycott the sessions as well, a French source told AFP.

