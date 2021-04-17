Business Mentor: The entrepreneurial journey

Customers line up and purchase computers in shops along Gilmore Avenue. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

An entrepreneur goes through different phases through the years. Each phase may be more difficult than the others. While some stop their journey after just a year, others manage to thrive, taking up every challenge as a step towards their goal.

I have been in the business for almost 30 years, but I am still learning from others. I am truly grateful that with the skills that I am blessed with, I get to touch the lives of a great number of people and I take pride in seeing them grow.

This has further increased my desire to reach out to more people because I believe that we can make a huge difference in our lives if we start to believe in ourselves, and get things done. It’s never easy, but, with faith, we can all make it.

In any situation, we have options. It is up to us to choose which way to go. Sometimes we make mistakes. However, this is not a sign that we should just stop, turn our back, and walk away. There is always a chance to make better choices by focusing on the bigger picture and jotting down all the possibilities that can happen. We need to distinguish the pros and cons of every decision we make so that it can help us choose the best options.

There are many more steps to make before we get to where we want to be. One thing I learned: nothing really happens by accident. Every little bump, everything that I did throughout my journey, led me to where I am today.

Asking yourself “why” for every decision that you make will let you realize the real purpose of what you intend to do. When you start each step asking all the “why”, you start rationalizing and identifying which should be prioritized. This way, you can easily find your direction to keep yourself on track.

I have seen a great number of startups and one thing they have in common is that they are 100 percent committed to their businesses. They always give their all as they focus their eyes on the prize. In any kind of business, you need to put your heart into it and be always ready to give your all.

There is nothing perfect in this world. At some point, a startup may stumble due to an ineffective team. The founder may be brash and hard-headed, making it difficult for others to work with him. We all make mistakes, and that’s alright for as long as we are aware of that.

However, we should also rise to the challenge of self-improvement. Gathering a group of people with different personalities is a challenge. An entrepreneur should help them unite to help the business grow.

Failures are part of any startup. But through these failures, they learn and grow. This enables them to have a better perspective as they grow in value. Don’t make hasty decisions when you can take your time and focus on creating what is best for the business. Remember, “Rome was not built in a day”.

Center your thoughts on what you have to do and stay away from people who always negate all your decisions.

You don’t need to announce to the whole world how great or successful you have become. Just be a humble person and let your products or services speak for you. I believe in the saying that, “what goes around comes around”. Never lose your faith and focus.

The entrepreneurial journey is a rough and bumpy road. But once you get through all these, the happiness and satisfaction that you feel are just immeasurable. To sum it up, a successful entrepreneur is one with aggressive cleverness, works through tons of rejections, embraces failures, and believes that all these need to happen to reach the goal and stay on top.

---------------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com