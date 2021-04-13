Ilang senador haharangin ang Duterte order sa pagbaba ng taripa sa imported pork

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Idadaan ng ilang senador sa isang resolusyon ang pagpigil sa utos ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ibaba ang buwis ng imported meat na tiyak umano na magpapabagsak sa lokal na industriya ng baboy.

Tatlong senador ang maghahain ng joint resolution na magbabasura sa nilagdaang Executive Order 128 ni Duterte kung saan ang 30 percent na taripa sa importasyon sa loob ng import quota o minimum access volume (MAV) ay isang taong ibababa sa 5 percent, habang ang 40 percent na buwis lampas sa MAV ay magiging 15 percent na lang.

"By law, the authority of the president to fix tariff rates while Congress is not in session can be withdrawn or revoked by virtue of a joint resolution... Our local hog raisers suffered a double blow in the last two weeks and it is the duty of Congress to stand up for them," ani Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Kasama ni Drilon sina Sen. Cynthia Villar at Sen. Kiko Pangilinan sa paghahain ng joint resolution.

Tila pabor din dito si Senate President Vicente Sotto III lalo’t malabo daw ang pinagbasehan ng Department of Agriculture (DA) na nagrekomenda nito sa Pangulo.

Ayon sa mga senador, kung gagawing 400,000 metric tons ang papayagang pork import mula sa ngayo'y 54,000 metric tons lamang, babaha ng imported meat at lalong malulugi ang nasa 80,000 magbababoy sa bansa.

Mawawalan din umano ang gobyerno ng P3.6 bilyon hanggang P5.4 bilyon na buwis dahil dito, sabi ng Bureau of Customs.

Kung tutuusin, sabi ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson, hindi kailangang magtambak ng imported meat sa bansa dahil 1.850 million metric tons lang kada taon ang kailangan sa bansa.

Ang local hog raisers naman, aabot sa 2.2 million metric tons kada taon ang produksiyon, ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority.

"So where is the shortage, Mr. President? Hindi [ba] malinaw na higit pa sa sapat ang supply mula sa local na production upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating bansa?" tanong ni Lacson.

Punto ng mga senador, matindi ang epekto ng EO 128 sa industriya ng baboy na sinasabayan pa ng hagupit ng African swine fever.

"We may also consider the consequences, ill-effects to the already suffering conditions in the economy. Like high cost of importation, unnecessary revenue loss, and undue competition to local hog suppliers as well as the possibility of oversupply if left unrestricted," sabi ni Sotto.

Pero depensa ni DA Secretary William Dar, may basehan ang kanilang pagnanais na mag-angkat ng karne.



"Estimates by the DA national program for the supply for year 2021 shows a deficit of 288,563 metric tons from a supply of 1.22 million metric tons as against the demand of 1.6 million metric tons. So, talagang manipis na po 'yung supply natin," sabi ni Dar.

Apela naman ng mga senador kay Duterte, tutukan na lang sana ang pagresolba sa krisis sa ASF.

"Allow the DA and other concerned agencies, including LGUs, to allocate more funds to combat ASF’s massive damage to the hog industry, provide the much-needed assistance to our local hog raisers," sabi ni Pangilinan.