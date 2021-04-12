Pandemic purchase: Shopee says locked down Pinoys bought masks, wallpapers in 4.4. sale

Face masks were "particularly in demand" during the 4.4. sale, according to Shopee Philippines.

MANILA - Filipinos took advantage of the recently concluded 4.4 sale by stocking up on health essentials, with at least 1 million in medical supplies sold, e-commerce platform Shopee Philippines said Monday.

Face masks "were also particularly in demand" as it ended up being among the top product sold during the 4.4 Mega Shopping day, Shopee said in a statement.

The recent 4.4 sale occurred when millions were locked up at home due to the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus bubble which was lowered to MECQ on April 12 until the end of the month.



"In the Philippines, consumers took the opportunity to shop for essentials at discounted prices, following the recent tightening of quarantine restrictions," the e-commerce platform said.

"With the tightened measures affecting more Filipinos, we are glad that we are able to help Filipino consumers shop for necessities at the best value during the 4.4 Mega Shopping Day," Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu said.

During the 4.4 sale event, Shopee said it saw a 6 times growth in terms of items sold compared to an average day.

Home and living, beauty and personal care, and mobile accessories were also among the top-selling categories with hygiene essentials and personal care items as "top priority" for shoppers.

Storage boxes and 3D wallpapers also saw a surge in sales as quarantined Filipinos suddenly have the time to do spring cleaning and refurbishing, Shopee said.

Tech accessories such as phone stands and headsets were also popular for those working from home, the platform said.

E-commerce in general have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered lockdowns in the Philippines and abroad.

The recent rise in e-commerce has also prompted the Department of Trade and Industry to urge online sellers to register and to pay correct taxes.

