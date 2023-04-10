Big hike in fuel prices set on Tuesday

MANILA - Oil firms are set to implement another large hike in pump prices on Tuesday.

The following oil firms have confirmed that they will be hiking fuel prices tomorrow at these times:

Shell, Seaoil (6 a.m.)

GASOLINE +P2.60/L

DIESEL +P1.70/L

KEROSENE +P1.90/L

Cleanfuel (4:01 p.m.)

GASOLINE +P2.60/L

DIESEL +P1.70/L

Other oil firms are expected to announce similar price hikes.

The hikes follow massive cuts in production by the Saudi-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia.

Price increases in fuel were partly responsible for pushing inflation to 14-year highs in the past few months.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno however has downplayed the impact of the OPEC production cuts saying he still expects inflation to have already peaked.

