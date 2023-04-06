Lucio Tan III eases into grandfather's business empire

Lucio Tan III during Philippine Airlines' 82nd anniversary press event. Photo: PAL

MANILA - Sporting a suit and leather shoes for Philippine Airlines' 82nd anniversary press briefing, Lucio Tan III, the grandson and namesake of one of the country's richest tycoons, looked dapper and ready for his role in the LT Group empire.

The young Tan is the son of the late Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr, who died in 2019.

Tan was appointed COO and Vice Chairman of LT Group in 2022, he is slated to take on even higher roles in the future.

Aside from "looking the part," Tan said the transition has been a breeze.

"It's been good overall with regards to the shoes, you know, it was a different occasion because, you know, I guess PAL is evolving and I guess also attire and everything also has to evolve as well. So I guess looking, the part is definitely a little bit of a factor there," Tan said.

He was also elected as director of MacroAsia Corp, Philippine Airlines and PAL Holdings, among others, according to previous company disclosures. Tan III was appointed as president and chief operating officer of Tanduay Distillers Inc.

Prior to his appointment, the 29-year old was involved in the US tech scene as a software engineer.

Tan has a degree in computer engineering and a masters in computer science. According to his LinkedIn account, he was formerly part of Lyft’s software engineering team, with internship experience with Apple and Meta.

"With regards to my overall transition, it's been, it's been very good. I've been getting a lot more acclimated into the situation, trying to understand the businesses a lot more at a profound level," he added.

PAL Director Lucio Tan III with his Uncle, PAL President and COO Capt. Stanely Ng. Photo: PAL

Tan said a team is helping him with the entire process.

"I'm very optimistic to see how everything unfolds," he said.

But the real-life "chaebol" in Korean slang, makes sure he has some "me time" despite his busy schedule.

"I definitely try to allocate several hours per week to at least to have personal time as well," he said.

