Twitter working on Edit button

Twitter confirmed Tuesday it is working on an edit feature for its microblogging platform, allowing users to edit their tweets.

The company said it has been working on the edit feature since last year, adding that it didn't get its idea from a poll. This is after Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

As of posting, at least 73.5 percent of Twitter users who answered the poll voted "yes" for an edit button.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the "consequences of this poll will be important."

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Twitter Head of Consumer Product Jay Sullivan noted the Edit button "has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years."

"People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again," he said in a Twitter post.

4/ Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

Sullivan noted that without time limits, controls, and transparency, the Edit feature "could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation."

"Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work. Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go," he said.

Twitter announced Tuesday that Elon Musk will join its board after his purchase of 73.5 million shares or 9.2 percent of Twitter's common stock.

Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla, is a frequent Twitter user who often posts controversial messages and announcements, and has long been critical of social media companies.

In one recent post he questioned Twitter's adherence to free speech and hinted at launching his own platform.

According to a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the South African-born billionaire acquired nearly 73.5 million Twitter shares -- a 9.2 percent stake in the company. Based on Friday's closing price of the company's stock, his investment amounts to nearly $2.9 billion. With AFP