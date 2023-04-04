Forbes: Manny Villar still Philippines' richest in 2023

Manny Villar at the sidelines of the Makati Business Club Forum at the Makati, Shangri-La, on March 7, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former Senate president and real estate mogul Manny Villar is still the richest person in the Philippines with a net worth of $8.6 billion or around P467 billion in 2023, Forbes said on Tuesday in its 37th annual ranking of the world’s richest people.

Villar, who is also chairman of Vista Malls (formerly Starmalls), one of the Philippines' largest mall operators, climbed 232nd place in Forbes’ latest list of billionaires worldwide.

This is more than 100 spots higher after he notched 352nd place in 2021.

Ports magnate Enrique Razon followed the former senator again in the Philippines list with an estimated net worth of $7.3 billion or around P397 billion, ranking at 312 on Forbes' global list.

San Miguel Corp. CEO and president Ramon Ang ranked third in the Philippines and 852nd worldwide, with an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion or at least P184 billion.

The heirs of the late mall tycoon Henry Sy Jr. and fast food taipan Andrew Tan next with a net worth of $2.5 billion each. The three billionaires ranked joint 1,217 on Forbes' list.

Hans and Herbert—other billionaires from the Sy family—and tycoon Lucio Tan took 1272nd place, with $2.4 billion net worth each.

Harley Sy and Teresita Sy-Coson, having a net worth of $2.2 billion each, took 1368th place.

Elizabeth Sy took 1575th place with a $1.9 billion net worth, while Cebu Pacific CEO Lance Gokongwei got 2020th place, with a $1.4 billion net worth.

Tony Tan Caktiong, founder and chairman of the famed Jollibee Foods, took 1299th place with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Inigo Zobel, chairman of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc., took 2540th place, with a $1 billion net worth.