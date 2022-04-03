Bayong Canada, owned by April Moran, sells bayongs, handbags and cluthces made by local weavers from local raw materials. Photo courtesy of Bayong Canada

A Filipino businesswoman based in Canada has taken "bayongs" out of local wet markets, turning them into fashion items sold abroad.

Bayong Canada by April Moran offers original bayongs, handbags and clutch bags made by weavers in Philippine provinces from local materials, she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Sunday.

Moran said her business' advocacy is "to help our kababayans back home, especially the weavers."

"My goal is to go global kasi 'yong products natin, it is very competitive, kumbaga, the quality. And gusto kong ipakita sa lahat 'yong galing ng mga Pilipino," Moran, who is based in British Columbia, said.

(My goal is to go global because our products are very competitive -- the quality. I want to show everyone how good Filipinos are.)

Moran's business first gained attention after it was featured on a billboard at Times Square in New York City during New York Fashion week in February.

Now, she has been busy preparing to open Bayong Canada's first physical store in Calgary.

Moran, who grew up in the Bicol region, said she makes the bags' designs and sends them to weavers in the Philippines. The finished products are then shipped to Canada.

The bags' designs cater to all ages, including millennials, said Moran.

Ninety percent of Bayong Canada's customers are overseas Filipinos while the rest are foreigners.

"We're not only supporting the kabuhayan of our kababayan here, binubuhay din natin ang kultura natin as Filipinos," she said.

(We're not only supporting the livelihood of our compatriots here but we're also keeping our culture alive as Filipinos.)

Moran said Bayong Canada is also in the process of opening an office in Taguig City so she could sell her bags, which aren't as costly as those from luxury brands, in the Philippines.