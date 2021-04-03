Pepsi-Cola PH says shifting to solar power in manufacturing plants

Facade of a Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines plant. Handout

MANILA - Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc said its manufacturing plants would shift to renewable energy to reduce dependency on grid electricity produced from fossil fuels.

The maker of PepsiCo beverages in the Philippines signed a deal for the installation of solar panels in its Batangas, Cebu and Davao manufacturing plants, PCPPI said in a statement.

It has tapped India's SunSource Energy to improve plant electricity cost and minimize the company's impact on the environment.

Pepsi-Cola Philippines is looking at a reduction in the use of grid electricity to up to 30 percent, it said.

“More than reducing our plant operating costs, adopting green energy solutions will also positively impact the environment. With solar power, we will be able to lessen air pollution and reduce our overall carbon footprint,” said PCPPI president and CEO Frederick D. Ong.

Solar panel installation is expected to be completed by the end of the year, it said.

Pepsi-Cola Philippines said this shift was the first of three phases of its plan to use solar panels in all of its 12 plants across the country.

