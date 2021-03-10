Pepsi Cola PH says 'significantly reduced' new plastic usage in 2020

Pepsi cola bottles are shown in this file photo. Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc said Monday the country's antitrust watchdog approved the plan of, Lotte Chilsung, to buy out its fellow shareholders. AP/file

MANILA - Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc said Wednesday it has "significantly reduced" its use of virgin plastic resin in 2020 as part of its sustainability commitments.

Pepsi Philippines said it has cut more than 76 metric tons of virgin resin plastic from its manufacturing process. This is equivalent to the weight of 3.8 million single-serve polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, the company said.

Pepsi Philippines said it has also reduced its carton packaging material and saved as much as 2.6 MT of carton.

“Part of our DNA as responsible producers is to reduce our plastic content in our products and packaging through lightweighting initiatives," PCPPI president and CEO Frederick Ong said.

"This is us re-imagining and transforming our relationship with the environment while promoting sustainable growth for our business, our communities, and our stakeholders,” he added.

The company said it was committed to decreasing its virgin plastic content in its plastic packaging by 35 percent by 2025.

Lightweighting is replacing packaging with lighter weight alternative or reducing its amount of materials used, it said.

