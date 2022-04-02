MAYNILA – Oil prices are forecast to go down by about P2 per liter next week, according to industry estimates.

Estimated rollback of gas prices for April 5

Gasoline - P2.50-P2.70/L

Diesel - P2.00-P2.20/L

Kerosene - P1.70-P1.90/L

Industry players had estimated an increase in the price of diesel, based on 4 days of trading.

This is only the second rollback in oil prices this year, as trade costs skyrocketed primarily because of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Surging oil prices fueled calls to suspend the domestic excise tax, which groups have claimed will cut down oil prices by as much as P10 if suspended.

But the government has refused to budge, citing recovery plans for an economy that had reeled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

