Big-time oil price rollback projected next week

MANILA—Motorists can finally breathe a sigh of relief as a big-time rollback in oil prices is projected next week.

Industry estimates on Saturday showed that oil companies could lower rate of diesel by P11 to P11.70 per liter, gasoline by P6 to P.20 per liter, and kerosene by P8.70 to P8.80 per liter.

Eto na!!!!

First time in 2022!

Sa wakas, makakatikim din ng ROLLBACK ang mga motorista next week, BIGTIME ROLLBACK naman after 11 na sunod-sunod na increases.



Eto estimates:



DIESEL P11.00-P11.70/L⬇️

GASOLINA P6.00-P6.20/L ⬇️

KEROSENE P8.70-P8.80/L ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nLZSsumm4U — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) March 19, 2022

This is the first oil price rollback this year, after 11 consecutive hikes.

In a TeleRadyo interview, Assistant Director Rodela Romero of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau said that since the start of the year, oil prices have increased by P30.65 per liter for diesel, P20.35 per liter for gasoline, and P24.90 per liter for kerosene.

-- with report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

