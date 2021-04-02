PH units of beverage giants PepsiCo, Coca-Cola to vaccinate employees for free

MANILA - Beverage giants Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc said in separate statements that they would provide COVID-19 vaccines for their employees in the country for free.

PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES INC

PCPPI, the exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverage in the country, said it has joined presidential adviser Joey Concepcion's "Dose of Hope" initiative to order 20,000 doses of vaccine.

Half of the total number will be donated to the government, it said.

“Providing free vaccines is essential to a healthy and safe working environment at PCPPI. The inoculation will be voluntary but we highly encourage everyone to be vaccinated. This is to show gratitude to our employees who have all worked hard during the pandemic,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Frederick D. Ong.

PPCPI manufactures brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, 7-Up, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, Tropicana, Lipton, and Premier.

COCA-COLA BEVERAGES PHILIPPINES INC

The local bottling arm of Coca-Cola said it would provide free vaccines for its 10,000 associates, which extends to their families under its people-first policy.

The firm said it is currently working with partners to ensure that the program would be rolled out "immediately and efficiently."



“Our People-First commitment means that we are responsible for our employees and their families especially during these most challenging times,” said CCBPI president and CEO Gareth McGeown.

Coca-Cola said the vaccination program would also help boost economic recovery as it is seen to increase activity and mobility.

It has also allocated P2 billion for its employee assistance fund, it said.

McGeown said the company did not let go of any employee during the pandemic, which he called their "biggest achievement."

CCBPI has 20 manufacturing sites and 70 distribution centers and sales offices across the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced he would now allow the private sector to procure vaccines for their employees.

At least 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in the country as of March 31.

The Philippines, which was among the last in the region to roll out its vaccination program, aims to inoculate at least 70 million of its population this year.

