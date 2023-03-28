Mactan-Cebu airport resumes Cebu-Hong Kong daily flights

The facade of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2, the airport's international terminal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

CEBU — The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country's second busiest gateway, announced on Monday the return of daily direct flights between Cebu and Hong Kong.

The route, which was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed over the weekend through Cebu Pacific.

“MCIA remains committed to offering wider connectivity for its passengers with more options to connect to their destinations in the Philippines and around the globe,” said GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) Director Rafael Aboitiz.

“I am excited that we finally hit the two-digit mark for international destinations. And I am positive this is a step closer to our goal on becoming one of the best airports in Asia," MCIA General Manager Julius G. Neri Jr. also said.

Aside from a new international route, the MCIA also added direct flights from Cebu to Naga City, Camarines Sur.

The new domestic route would fly 4 times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.



With this development, MCIA is now connected to 27 domestic destinations and 10 international destinations.

At present, the airport has 14 foreign and 4 Philippine airline partners.

MCIA was recently declared the "Best Airport in Asia" by Routes Asia in the under 5 million passengers category.



Over 5.6 million passengers flew through MCIA last year.

—Report from Annie Perez

