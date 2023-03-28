E-vehicle manufacturer to set up plant in Clark: DOF

MANILA - An American manufacturer of electric buses and trucks is setting up shop inside the Clark Freeport Zone, according to the Department of Finance.

The DOF said Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno and key government officials witnessed on Tuesday the signing of a lease agreement between Envirotech Vehicles (EVT) and Clark-based developer Berthaphil, Inc. for the establishment of an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Clark.

EVT is a transportation provider and manufacturer of all-electric and zero-emission vehicles, specifically electric and hybrid-electric buses and trucks, the DOF said.

“Today’s signing of the lease agreement of Envirotech Vehicles or EVT marks an important first step in our efforts to develop the electric vehicle industry in the Philippines and advance the country’s goal of becoming a regional hub for manufacturing,” Diokno said.

The Finance chief added that EVT can benefit greatly from the Philippines’ pool of young, highly-skilled, tech-savvy, and globally competitive workers.

The government enacted the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act last year to boost private sector participation in the EV industry.

EVIDA provides fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for manufacturers of electric vehicles in the country.