A vendor tends to her stall selling pork and other meat products at the Paco Market in Manila on May 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A shortage of supply in local pork is seen in the coming months due to the African Swine Fever (ASF), projections from the National Livestock Program (NLP) showed.

According to data from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), 17 provinces in 10 regions have active ASF cases.

NLP projections showed that the shortage would be felt starting April, and would intensify by June.

Nic Briones of the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines lamented the government's supposed lack of support to affected hog raisers, saying it affects the country's livestock supply.

Briones said hog raisers in the Visayas have been greately affected by ASF.

"Buong region 6, kasama na Iloilo, Capiz, Roxas, tinatamaan. Tuluy-tuloy na yan, di na yan mapipigil, hanggang maubos ang mga backyard raisers. Ang Cebu ganon din, napasok. Tuluy-tuloy na rin iyan," Briones said.

Briones said the government must rethink policies in responding to ASF-affected areas.

He added hograisers must receive P10,000 per culled swine to encourage them to repopulate.

But the Department of Agriculture (DA) said that the country has an "enough supply" of frozen imported pork.

It also downplayed the looming shortage, saying this was only based on projects.

"Kung nakikita natin ang projection, talagang kukulangin tayo and that's the time na sinasabi ko nga kanina, if we have the final figure, then we can say na ilan ba, if mag-iimport tayo, ilan ang volume na kailangan natin. Pero for now we cannot declare that," said Agriculture Deputy Spokesperson Rex Estoperez.

"Mahirap kasi yung may kanya-kanyang estimates. May estimate ang private sector, may estimate ang ating agency, i-harmonize natin iyon," he added.

