Nestlé Philippines, DENR ink deal to build materials recovery facility

The perspective view of the MRF to be built in Caloocan City. Handout

MANILA - Nestlé Philippines on Friday signed a deal with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for its commitment to a waste-free future, which includes the building of a materials recovery facility (MRF) in Caloocan City.

The facility will sort, segregate, compost and recycle wastes, in accordance with Republic Act. No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, Nestlé Philippines said in a statement.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement, Nestlé Philippines would sponsor the construction of the facility in Barangay 164 in Caloocan City. A signing was held virtually Friday which was attended by officials of DENR and Nestlé Philippines.

The DENR, meanwhile, through its Environmental Management Bureau in NCR, will provide the technical assistance needed to operate the facility.

“Tackling plastic waste is an urgent priority for us at Nestlé Philippines. We are collaborating with key stakeholders like the DENR that share our vision of a waste-free future," said Kais Marzouki, Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO.

Preserving natural resources should be a priority for the benefit of future generations, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said.

"Our partnership with Nestlé Philippines strengthens the government’s resolve to implement programs that address proper solid waste management in order to reduce pollution for a cleaner, safer and healthier Philippines,” he said.

Proper waste disposal at the barangay level where the facility is located will now be observed as well as the monitoring and management of inflow and outflow of waste to reduce pollution, Cimatu said.

Aside from building the facility, Nestlé Philippines said it would co-develop modules for educating local government units in implementing several environment laws and to provide assistance to communities when it comes to solid waste management.

Globally, Nestlé has committed to make its packaging, including plastic, 100 percent recyclable or reusable by 2025, it said.

The European Union and Association of Southeast Asian Nations earlier signed a deal to foster circular economy or the commitment to make sustainable materials aimed at reducing wastes and preserving resources.

Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand are losing some $6 billion worth of material value per year due to the failure to recycle 75 percent of plastic wastes in the 3 countries, according to a World Bank study.