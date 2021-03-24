LIST: Banks set GCQ, Holy Week operating hours

EMBED+THUMB PSBank in Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Banks in the Philippines will adjust operating hours during Holy Week and in compliance with new quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal and Laguna.

PSBANK

PSBank branches in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal would have "shortened banking hours" from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays

CHINA BANK

All China Bank branches will implement a 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. operating hours starting March 22 "due to alarming increase in number of COVID-19 cases"

BDO UNIBANK

All branches will be open until 3 p.m. from March 23 to March 31.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal were placed under general community quarantine after daily confirmed COVID-19 cases breached 7,000 for the last few days. New cases went down to less than 6,000 on Tuesday.

Most banks suspend operations during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, but as of this posting, they have yet to announce their Holy Week schedules.

