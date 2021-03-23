Xiaomi's POCO unveils 2 new phones priced less than P21,000

POCO unveiled its 5G-capable POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro on Monday. Handout.

MANILA - Xiaomi Corp's POCO brand on Monday unveiled its flagship units POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro, with features more commonly seen in higher-end phones, but at a fraction of the price of flagships.

Xiaomi said POCO F3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with an upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. The new phone is also 5G-ready and supports WiFi-6.

The smartphone is packed with a 120Hz 6.7" AMOLED display with 2400x1080 resolution.

It also has Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and a triple camera setup with 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP telemacro camera, according to Xiaomi.

POCO F3 comes in arctic white, night black and deep ocean blue.

The Chinese smartphone maker said the new model also has a 3-microphone system that can remove background noise and has 360-degree pickup capability. The third microphone allows "zoom in" when shooting, capturing clear audio even when the subject is far-away.

Both the front and back of POCO F3's body are made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The POCO F3 has a 4520 mAh battery, and features either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The 6GB+128GB version will retail at P17,990 while the 8GB+256GB will be sell for P20,990.

POCO X3 Pro FOR HARDCORE GAMERS

The POCO X3 pro meanwhile is geared for gamers with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, Kryo 485 CPU and enhanced graphics, Xiaomi said.

The X3 Pro has a 6.67" FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for a more responsive, low-latency game play experience.

The X3 Pro also has a 5,160mAh battery and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for its body.

POCO X3 Pro in black.

The POCO X3 Pro also has a quad-camera system featuring a 48MP main camera, supported by a 119-degree ultra-wide lens with night mode, and a macro camera with depth sensor.

The POCO X3 Pro will be available in a 6GB+128GB version that will retail for P12,990, while a 8GB+256GB version will be available for PP15,990.

