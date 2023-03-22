Industry group laments number of farmers falling



MANILA -- The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) on Wednesday raised concerns that the number of farmers is falling as they grapple with losses.

One of the farmers, Simeon Sioson, said the future of farming in the Philippines is very perilous.

"Nagtatanim lang ang magsasaka kung may kita, pag walang kita hindi magtatanim. Hindi ako nagtanim, dahil pag nagtanim ako babaratin mo lang ang produkto ko," said Sioson, president of Central Luzon Farmers.

Bert Lina, former Bureau of Customs commissioner and founding chairman of a logistics company, suggested that farming be integrated into the K-12 program so students can be oriented on agriculture issues at an early age.

“Elementary agriculture sa K-11 at K-12 baka pwede ito i-view ng DepEd for agriculture," he said.

Meanwhile, PCAFI reiterated their call to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last July where they presented specific proposals and measures to attain food security in the country in times of calamities, war, and other emergencies.