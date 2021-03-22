PSBank shortens banking hours in GCQ areas

PSBank in Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - PSBank said Monday it would implement shortened banking hours in areas placed under general community quarantine due to rising COVID-19 cases.

National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under GCQ, also known as "NCR Plus", from March 22 to April 4.

In an advisory, PSBank said branches in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal would have "shortened banking hours" from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

The shorter hours will take effect on March 22, it said. Clearing check deposits will be at 3 p.m., the bank said.

All other branches in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will continue to operate in standard banking hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Cebu Consolacion, PSBank said.

Mobile and online banking use is also encouraged to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO: