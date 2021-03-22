PAL bans domestic 'leisure travelers' to and from Manila in compliance with gov't guidelines

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Monday reminded the public that domestic leisure passengers won't be allowed to travel to and from Metro Manila, in compliance with the most recent government guidelines.

The ban for leisure travelers is in effect from March 22 to April 4, the Inter-Agency Task Force against infectious diseases (IATF) has said.

"As such, passengers traveling for leisure will not be allowed on PAL domestic flights to/from Manila from March 22 to April 4," the flag carrier said.

Affected travelers can opt to convert ticket to a travel voucher with a 10 percent bonus and valid for up to 2 years, avail of unlimited rebooking until December or refund tickets, PAL said.

Those who are in domestic destinations who wish to return home are free to do so, the airline said.

Authorized individuals will also be accepted on PAL flights providing that they have secured necessary requirements from LGUs, it said.

Over the weekend, President Rodrigo Duterte approved a measure placing Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under General Community Quarantine as confirmed COVID-19 cases rise.

On Sunday, the Philippines confirmed 7,757 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the country’s total to 663,794.