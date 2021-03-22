Brick and click: Physical stores to stay but e-commerce poised for growth

The Lazada mobile app features games, feed, and huge assortment of products that can be purchased online. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Consumers will continue to purchase goods in physical stores but most will come back to e-commerce for their needs, Nielsen IQ said Monday.

"Right now the majority will continue to be in the brick world but all the growth will come from online. The click world is where all the future growth will come from," Nielsen IQ Asia managing director of Consumer Intelligence Vaughn Ryan told ANC.

"Consumers have had the first taste of it, they’ve enjoyed it and they’re going to continue to come back," he added.

In the Philippines "over a quarter" are buying online, Ryan said, citing a recent study by Nielsen IQ.

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the shopping behaviors of Filipinos, majority of whom now rely on online for basic goods and online payments, among others.

One out of 2 Filipinos also shopped online for the first time last year, global payment firm VISA said in a recent study.