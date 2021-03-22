Airlines told to ensure only authorized travelers can enter, exit GCQ areas

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Civil Aeronautics Board said airlines should ensure that passengers going in and out of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and NCR are authorized to do so, following new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge.

Under the new measure released by the country's coronavirus task force, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and NCR would be placed under general community quarantine where only essential travel is allowed.

GCQ is in effect from March 22 to April 4.

"All air carriers are thus reminded to ensure that departing, arriving or transiting passengers from the said subject areas are traveling for non-leisure purposes," the CAB said.

Passengers allowed to travel are the following:

Essential workers (just show work ID)

Health and emergency frontline personnel

Duly authorized humanitarian assistance actors

Persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons

Persons going to the airport to travel abroad

Anyone crossing zones for work or business and going back home

Returning Overseas Filipino and Overseas Filipino Workers

Airlines are also advised to notify affected passengers of flight changes, the CAB said.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed an additional 7,757 COVID-19 cases, which brought the total to 663,794.

- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News