Buko vendor Rosel Borante pays for P50 worth of fuel at a nearby station after running out of gas and being forced to push her motorcycle along UN Avenue in Manila on March 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Oil firms will cut fuel prices for the first time in 2022 following price hikes which lasted for 11 weeks.

The following price rollback will be implemented on March 22, Shell said.

PILIPINAS SHELL

• Gasoline = P5.45 per liter

• Kerosine = P8.55 per liter

• Diesel = P11.45 per liter

Price adjustments of Pilipinas SHELL on March 22, 2022, 6am.



Gasoline P5.45/L⬇️(rollback)

Kerosene P8.55/L⬇️(rollback)

Diesel P11.45/L⬇️(rollback) — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) March 21, 2022

Diesel prices rose by as much as P12 last week as global benchmark prices skyrocketed due to the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia is among the world's biggest oil producers.

The energy department earlier said the prices of diesel and gasoline are expected to decrease by P12 and P6 this week.

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

