An oil drilling tower at the South of Burgan oil field, 19 July 2005. Katona, is among a crew of 75 engineers and oilmen working around-the-clock to assemble a unique 40-million-dollar "super rig" that will enable Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to explore for gas at deep levels. EPA/Miriam Amie/FILE

KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Oil Company declared a "state of emergency" on Monday following an oil spill on land, but said no injuries or disruption to production had been reported.

State-owned Kuwait Oil "announces a state of emergency due to an oil leak in the west of the country", it said in a statement.

