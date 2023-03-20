BSP likely to hike rates 25 bps or keep steady: Diokno

Sec. Benjamin Diokno attends the Finance Subcommittee A's deliberation on the Department of Finance (DOF) and its attached agencies' P30.6-billion proposed budget for 2023 on Monday, October 3, 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)/FILE

MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Monday the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points or keep it steady on its next meeting this month.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has so far increased the overnight borrowing rate by a cumulative 400 bps to 6 percent since last year to tame rising inflation and to keep the interest rate differential with the US Federal Reserve.

"There's even a likelihood that there may be a halt or steady. We will hold it for a while knowing that there so many uncertainties. Not to hike or to hike by 25bps," Diokno, who is a member of the Monetary Board,

He said he also expects the US Federal Reserve to be less aggressive during its meeting this week. BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla said he expects the US Fed to raise interest rates by about 25 bps.

Diokno said the government also expects inflation to ease to within the 2 to 4 percent target on a monthly basis later this year.

Inflation remained elevated at 8.6 percent in February. Officials have estimated that the yearly average inflation could revert to within the target of 2 to 4 percent in 2024.

