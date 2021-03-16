PAL says may cancel some international flights as govt caps inbound arrivals

A Philippine Airlines aircraft. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said it will operate its full international schedule for March 18 but advised that it may cancel some flights after aviation regulators capped the number of inbound international arrivals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) earlier said only 1,500 international inbound arrivals per day will be allowed at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The cap will be in effect from 8 a.m. March 18 to 8 a.m. April 19.

"To comply with the restriction, airlines will need to cancel a number of international flights to and from Manila during the stated March 18 to April 19 period," PAL said.

PAL said it "will be announcing in due course any flight cancellations on other days for the rest of the period."

Airlines will likewise comply with any directives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and concerned authorities on the type of travelers that will be allowed entry into the Philippines within the period, PAL said.

"Please note that certain passenger types will thus need to postpone their Manila-bound travels until after the stated period," the airline said.

PAL advised passengers who may be affected by the CAB order to stay posted for updates as it awaits orders from the BI and other concerned authorities.

"We seek your understanding as we prepare to make adjustments in our operations to comply with these latest government measures, as we support the national effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19," PAL said.

The airline is marking its 80th year in service and recently offered promo fares to celebrate its anniversary.