MRT 3 says sorry for viral disinfection video

MANILA - The operator of the MRT-3 on Monday apologized to the public after a video of two workers hastily disinfecting train handles went viral.

Service provider Sumitomo MHI-TESP has been instructed to suspend the cleaning staff seen in the viral video posted by Kim Justine Obrado, MRT-3 said in a statement.

The two workers will also undergo retraining, it said.

“Ako po ay humihingi ng paumanhin doon sa pangyayari na 'yan. Ang ma-assure natin ang publiko na ang MRT3- DOTr ay hindi po hihinto para mabigyan kayo ng magandang serbisyo para masiguro nating safety at security ng ating pasahero," MRT3 Director Mike Capati told ABS-CBN via a phone interview.

(I apologize for the incident. We will assure the public that MRT-3-DOTr will not stop in providing good service to ensure the safety and security of passengers)

“Hindi gawang biro yan eh. Hindi naman natin nilalaro' yang paglilinis ng facilities natin yan eh," he added.

(Disinfection is not a joke. We don't play around when cleaning our facilities.)

Capati said they are preparing additional guidelines to improve their facilities and address lapses when it comes to disinfection.

MRT3 serves 65,000 passengers daily under limited capacity. Its workers are also required to wear full PPE gear.

