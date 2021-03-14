MRT personnel in viral train ‘disinfection’ video facing disciplinary action

The MRT-3 test runs a train set that has just been recently overhauled at a speed of up to 50kph on October 29, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) said Sunday its staff members who were caught on video hurriedly disinfecting a train are now facing disciplinary action.

A video taken Friday evening at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City, which has gone viral on social media, showed cleaning personnel of the MRT-3 hastily spraying and wiping the grab handles inside a train, causing worry among netizens.

“We are assuring the riding public that matters have been taken to prevent a repeat of that unfortunate incident and that the personnel involved are now facing disciplinary action,” the management said in a statement.

Cleaning staff members of the MRT-3 were caught on video hastily disinfecting a train at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City last March 12, 2021.

“The MRT-3 management will not tolerate any breach of health protocols as we stem the spread of COVID-19 while serving the daily transportation needs of commuters,” it added, assuring that the safety of passengers remained a top concern.

The MRT-3 has been disinfecting trains as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has sickened over 616,000 in the country.

The line—taken by hundreds of thousands of passengers daily—runs along EDSA, from the North Avenue Station to Taft Avenue in Pasay.

Because of the pandemic, the MRT-3 has limited the riding capacity of its train to 30 percent, allowing only 124 passengers per train car or 372 passengers per train set.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: