LOOK: Philippine Airlines holds open air mass for 80th anniversary celebration

MANILA - Philippine Airlines is here to stay, its president and COO Gilbert Santa Maria said Monday, as the carrier celebrated its 80th year while working on its full recovery after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAL held an open-air dawn eucharistic celebration at the grounds of the south wing of NAIA Terminal 2 on March 15 to mark the ocassion.

It also earlier announced an P80 and $80 seat sale to celebrate its 80th birthday.

"Buhay pa tayo. Andito pa tayo. At hindi tayo aalis. (PAL is alive, we're still here, and we're here to stay.) This great lady - Philippine Airlines - will stay aloft while she is in our care," Santa Maria said.



The aviation sector is among the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 lockdowns. PAL in February announced a company-wide workforce reduction as the pandemic continued to weigh down demand.

Despite the challenges, PAL said it was focused on repatriation and cargo transport as well as in rebuilding its network of commercial flights.

It has also been transporting COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

PAL said it has carried 310,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers to their provinces from March 2020 up to today.

The carrier has so far restored regular flights to US, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Asian countries.

