Diesel prices to rise P13 per liter Tuesday

Motorists refuel at a gasoline station along Easte Avenue in Quezon City on February 22, 2022. Jeepney drivers and operators blast the consecutive oil price hikes causing increase in prices of consumer goods and services. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - Diesel prices will increase by more than P13 per liter on March 15, based on advisories issued by local fuel companies Monday.

The Department of Energy, however, said said there were clarifications that need to be made. It did not give additional details.



JUST IN!



Lagpas P13/L pa pala!!



Eto ang advisory ng Shell na ipinadala sa DOE. Pero may kwestyon pa ang DOE sa increase sa diesel. Abangan kung mababawasan pa ito o tuloy na bukas.



Diesel P13.15/L⬆️(increase)

Gasoline P7.10/L⬆️(increase)

Kero P10.50/L⬆️increase) — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) March 14, 2022

The following companies said they would impose the following price increases on March 15:

SHELL

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase

CALTEX

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase

PETRON

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase

CLEAN FUEL

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

PTT PHILIPPINES

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

FLYING V

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase

SEAOIL

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase

UNIOIL

Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase

Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase

It was earlier estimated that oil prices could spike by as much as P12 per liter this week as the global crude oil prices skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Monday said implementing a staggered increase will depend on industry players.

Fuel conservation should also be observed, he said.

"Practice efficient use and conservation of fuel. Avoid unnecessary trips," Cusi said.

Demand management could be a temporary solution, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Diokno also said Monday.

"When the price goes up, you stop driving unnecessarily, you reduce your air-conditioning needs, that’s what’s called demand management," Diokno said.

Stakeholders and lawmakers have also called for the increase in the country's oil reserve to mitigate the impact of volatile global crude oil price.

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

