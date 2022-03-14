Diesel prices to rise P13 per liter Tuesday

MANILA (UPDATED) - Diesel prices will increase by more than P13 per liter on March 15, based on advisories issued by local fuel companies Monday.
The Department of Energy, however, said said there were clarifications that need to be made. It did not give additional details.
The following companies said they would impose the following price increases on March 15:
SHELL
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase
CALTEX
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase
PETRON
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase
CLEAN FUEL
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
PTT PHILIPPINES
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
FLYING V
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase
SEAOIL
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
Kerosene = P10.50 per liter increase
UNIOIL
Diesel = P13.15 per liter increase
Gasoline = P7.10 per liter increase
It was earlier estimated that oil prices could spike by as much as P12 per liter this week as the global crude oil prices skyrocketed amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Monday said implementing a staggered increase will depend on industry players.
Fuel conservation should also be observed, he said.
"Practice efficient use and conservation of fuel. Avoid unnecessary trips," Cusi said.
Demand management could be a temporary solution, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Diokno also said Monday.
"When the price goes up, you stop driving unnecessarily, you reduce your air-conditioning needs, that’s what’s called demand management," Diokno said.
Stakeholders and lawmakers have also called for the increase in the country's oil reserve to mitigate the impact of volatile global crude oil price.
-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
