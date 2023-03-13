MRT, LRT-2 to suspend operations during Holy Week holidays

MANILA - The operations of the MRT-3 and the LRT-2 will be suspended on Holy Week, the government said on Monday.

The Department of Transportation said the MRT-3 will be shut down from April 6 Maundy Thursday to April 10 Easter Sunday to give way to the railway’s annual Holy Week maintenance.

The DOTR-LIght Transit Authority said the LRT-2 will also be shut down From April 6 to 10. The LRT-2’s last trip will be at 7 p.m. on April 5 Wednesday.

Normal operations will resume on Monday at 5 a.m., the LRTA said.

Light Rail Manila Corp, the private operator of the LRT-1, meanwhile has yet to announce its Holy Week schedule as of this posting.

