Catholic devotees pray during the veneration of the cross as part of the Good Friday rituals at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in New Manila, Quezon City on April 15, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Monday it continues to prepare security measures for Holy Week, as the first day of Lent is set to begin this coming Ash Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, NCRPO's deputy regional director for operations, said the police force was "enhancing" preparations for the event.

"'Yung security preps natin [from] the past years ine-enhance lang natin 'yan. Actually, dumaan na sa akin 'yung security preparations, 'yung papel, we have already directed the district directors to implement it," he said.

(We're just enhancing security preps from the past years. Actually, the papers for the security preparations, it already went through me, we have already directed the district directors to implement it.)

"The same pa rin [ang measures], police visibility focusing sa simbahan saka mga religious activity," he added.

(We'll implement the same measures like policy visibility focusing on churches and religious activities.)

Wanky also advised senior citizens and persons with special needs to attend online instead of in-person masses to avoid larger crowds and other inconveniences.

During last year's celebration of Holy Week from April 20 to 16, the NCRPO reported 6 murder, 4 homicide, 13 physical injuries, 20 rape, 6 robbery, 22 theft, 5 motornapping and 7 carnapping incidents in the capital region.

— With a report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES