Bike-friendly Pulilan-Baliuag diversion road to open March 13: DPWH

MANILA - The P509-million Pulilan-Baliuag diversion road is set to open to motorists on March 13, the Department of Public Works and Highways said Friday.

The 9.6-kilometer diversion road can accommodate up to 3,000 vehicles per day and has a bike lane, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar told reporters.

Barriers or lights will be installed to help protect bikers, Villar said.

The toll-free road will connect the Pulilan-Calumpit Road and Maharlika Highway, the agency said.

The new infrastructure is expected to cut travel time from Baliuag to NLEx to 10 to 15 minutes from the usual 30 to 40 minutes, it added.

Villar said three more projects are set to open this year.

The DPWH has been pushing for the construction of more bypass roads to improve traffic flow in congested highways and to spur economic activity nationwide.

