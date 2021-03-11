Foreign direct investment at $509 million in December, full year down to $6.5 billion: BSP

A view of the buildings at the Makati Central Business District on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines booked a lower foreign direct investment inflows in December 2020, pushing the full year total to contract by 24.6 percent, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

The $509 million (P24.7 billion) net inflows in December 2020 is 62.6 percent lower compared to $1.4 billion net inflows recorded in the December 2019, it said.

For the entire 2020, FDi net inflows totaled $6.5 billion, 24.6 percent lower compared to $8.7 billion in 2019, the BSP said in a statement.

"The disruptive impact of the pandemic on global supply chains and the weak business outlook adversely affected investor decisions in 2020," the central bank said.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said foreign direct investments could recover this year.

