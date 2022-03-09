MANILA - Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc on Wednesday said it opened a new outlet in Singapore located at Lucky Plaza Mall.

Local food court operator Brenrich Pte Ltd franchised the store after it signed a 7-year franchise deal with the company, Shakey's said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"We are excited to finally be serving Shakey's Pizza's all-time family favorites here in Singapore. Guests have been in high anticipation since we announced the coming of Shakey's," Brenrich director Wong Bang Ming said.

Shakey's president and CEO Vicente Gregorio meanwhile said the company hopes that the Singapore store would serve as a "springboard" for international growth.

Shakey's has 5 international stores, 4 of which are in the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED VIDEO: