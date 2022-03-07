Relatives of crew members visit and take pictures with the Coral Princess cruise ship at the port of Manila before its maiden voyage on October 31, 2018. The Princess Cruises boasts of employing over 10,000 Filipino service and technical personnel and is reportedly considered to be the largest employer of Filipino seafarers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file

MANILA - If elected president, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Monday she will certify as urgent the Philippine Ship Registry System Act to spur the maritime industry and develop a flag-carrying cargo shipping line.

"Ngayon nagpapahiram tayo ng mga tao sa napakaraming bansa and yet we have the best pool of seamen, tayo yung wala," Robredo said.

(We have the best pool of seafarers, but Filipinos lend their services to other countries.)

The Philippines is the largest source of seafarers in the world, with over 800,000 deployed on domestic and foreign vessels.

Filipinos account for about 25 percent of seafarers globally.

By having vessels registered to the country, livelihoods of seafarers, the economy of communities they belong to, and the country's economy as a whole will improve, Robredo said.

"Talagang bubukas ang opportunities for us. Even yung domestic shipping magkakaroon ng whole new life of its own...the opportunities already abound eh, kailangan lang tulungan," Robredo said.

(Opportunities will open for us, domestic shipping will have a life of its own... the opportunities already abound, we just need to give them a boost.)

The maritime industry accounts for 6 percent of the country's gross domestic product, but this could be doubled if it is prioritized, said Robredo.

By having its own cargo shipping line, Filipino seafarers will also have their own training ground to qualify for higher positions on board.

Part of Robredo's plans to improve the maritime industry is to upskill seafarers.

She also seeks to modernize and renovate ports and harbors, and strengthen national logistics to include grassroots industries in domestic shipping.

The vice president told Filipino Shipowners Association President Dario Alampay she will place the maritime industry on top of the agenda on day 1 of her presidency, with sector representatives on board.

"Dapat ang nagli-lead sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno ay galing sa sektor, hindi lang [sa] expertise kundi ang puso para sa sektor, sila ang makikipaglaban n'un," Robredo said.

(Government agencies should be led by people from the sector it represents, not only to provide their expertise, but because they know the concerns of the people they represent.)