DOTR says LRT-2 East Extension project's 2 new stations to open in April

Commuters use the LRT-2 Santolan station on January 22, 2021 as the station reopens to the public. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The two new additional stations of the LRT-2 East Extension project will start operating on April 27, 2021, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Commuters coming to and from the east side of Metro Manila will benefit from the 2 new stations, namely the Marikina Station and the Antipolo Station, the DOTr said in a statement.

As of Jan. 31, the project is already at 93.42 percent complete, its operator LRTA said.

“In less than two months po, mag-ooperate na po ‘yung ating dalawang bagong istasyon,” Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Spokesperson Hernando Cabrera earlier said in an online media briefing by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The DOTr said the new stations will service commuters from Recto, Manila going to Masinag, Antipolo and back. It will cut the travel time from Recto to Masinag by just 40 minutes, it said.

An additional 80,000 daily passengers will be added to the entire rail line's capacity, bringing its current daily ridership to 240,000, the agency said.

