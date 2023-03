MANILA - Several oil firms announced they will roll back LPG prices this month.

Petron and Phoenix said they cut the price of LPG by P3.50 per kilogram, and the price of their auto LPG by P1.95 per liter on March 1.

LPG vendor Solane meanwhile said it has also cut the price of its LPG by P3.45 per kilo.

Petron said its price cuts reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of March.

Oil firms earlier announced price cuts for diesel, gasoline and kerosene

RELATED VIDEO