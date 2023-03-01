RCEP not magic pill but PH will reap benefits: senator

Container vans stacked together are seen inside the Philippine Ports Authority compound in Manila on April 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Joining the world's biggest free trade bloc is not a "magic pill" that will solve the country's economic problems, a senator said Wednesday.

But to miss out on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will put the Philippines at a disadvantage, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda said.

"It is not a magic pill. Hindi po pagpasok ng RCEP ayan na ang ating ekonomiya gaganda. Nasa ating mga ahensiya ng gobyerno 'yan," she told ANC's "Headstart".

"It's a long process but it's a good opportunity to be at par with our ASEAN neighbors."

Legarda noted that RCEP was not the first trade deal the Philippines had entered.

RCEP includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, with members accounting for around 30 percent of global gross domestic product.

Launched in 2012, the deal was signed in November 2020 and took effect January 2022 with most member countries ratifying the pact.

The agreement to lower tariffs and open up the services trade does not include the United States and is viewed as a coup for China in expanding its influence.

Before the Senate's overwhelming approval Tuesday, the Philippines was the last holdout to the trade deal.

Farming groups and some lawmakers had opposed the pact for fear it could lead to agricultural imports flooding the Philippine market.

But Legarda allayed those concerns, saying only 15 agricultural commodity groups corresponding to 33 tariff lines will have lower tariff rates.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

