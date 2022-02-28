MANILA - Motorcycle ride-hailing firm JoyRide said Monday it will also soon offer car transport services after getting approval from regulators.

JoyRide secured a transport network company (TNC) accreditation from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, based on a Certificate of Accreditation signed on Feb. 24.

"We view this as a good development as commuters will now have another viable choice for safe, comfortable, and affordable car rides to their destination," JoyRide Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs Noli Eala said.

"We continue to grow faster than ever, because, for us, this is just the beginning of our endless pursuit of providing quality service, innovation, and empowerment to help the millions of Filipinos achieve digital inclusion and make living their lives a lot easier," Eala added.

The company said it is now accepting TNVS drivers and operators to register as partners.

JoyRide, which launched in 2019, was among the 3 motorcycle ride-hailing firms that are part of the pilot study on the viability of using motorcycles as a form of public transport.

JoyRide's app has also grown to offer other services such as deliveries, "pabili," tricycle service, online marketplace, buy load and COVID-19 home testing, among others, it said.

Like other businesses, the app evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to keep the jobs of its partner drivers, Joyride said.

It operates in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Baguio and Metro Cebu. So far, JoyRide said it has over 20,000 driver-partners with vehicles ranging from motorcycles, cars, vans and trucks.

In the Philippines, Grab and Uber used to compete against each other before the latter sold off its Southeast Asian operations to its Singapore-based rival.

