The new Nokia logo unveiled during the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Nokia

MANILA — Nokia said it has unveiled its new look during the World Mobile Congress to reflect its current business model today as a business-to-business technology innovation leader.

Its redesigned logo still has the iconic 5 letters but "more contemporary and digital," and is "emblematic of an energized, dynamic, and modern Nokia," the Finnish company said in a statement.

"Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before," Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark.

A Bloomberg report said the 5G equipment maker changed its logo to stop being associated with its former business of manufacturing mobile phones.

"Our updated company strategy is supported by our technology strategy, which details how networks will need to evolve to meet the demands of the metaverse era," it said.

Nokia said the brand is now being rolled out across all its sites and assets.

But Nokia added that the redesign is also about strengthening its networking, innovation, collaborative partnerships and technology leadership.

Nokia said it is guided by 6 strategic pillars, namely:

Grow market share with service providers, driven by continued technology leadership

Expand the share of Enterprises within our customer mix

Continue to manage our portfolio actively, to ensure a path to a leading position in all segments where we decide to compete

Seize opportunities from sectors beyond mobile devices to monetize our IP and continue to invest in R&D for Nokia Technologies

Implement new business models, such as as-a-Service

Develop ESG into a competitive advantage and become the “trusted provider of choice” in our industry

Nokia is a B2B innovation leader with expertise in fixed, mobile and cloud networking technologies. It is also involved in intellectual property and long-term research, led by Nokia Bell Labs.

